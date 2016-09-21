Ex-Buffalo City boss guilty on charges related to R74m tender

Suspended Buffalo City municipal manager Andile Fani will know his fate today after an internal disciplinary hearing found him guilty of all three charges against him.

Former mayor Alfred Mtsi put Fani on suspension last August after the Metro’s chief financial officer (CFO), Vincent Pillay, crafted a report which suggested that the accounting officer had flouted the Municipal Finance Management Act when he appointed Cape Town-based company Asla Construction to build houses in Reeston, and supply top structures for some at a cost of R74-million.

An investigation into the contract indicated that Asla was only appointed to build houses in Duncan Village, yet its scope of work was extended to Reeston even though tender processes were not followed, according to a report Mtsi tabled in council last October.

Fani authorised the contract which included for project management, a geo-technical investigation and an environmental impact assessment.

Fani faced three main charges and was found guilty of:

lSigning a roads and stormwater tender with Asla without having followed “formal competitive procurement processes”, and as a result he failed to take reasonable steps to prevent unauthorised, irregular or fruitless expenditure;

lFlouting procurement procedures when he confirmed the appointment of the same company for the construction of 453 top structures in Reeston’s Stage 3 phase 2; and

lFlouting supply chain management (SCM) processes when he approved construction of 550 additional top structures by the same company.

A sum of R2-million had been paid to the company by the time the finance department stopped further payment last year. The company challenged the non-payment of R7-million due to it in the Grahamstown High Court.

In its defence, BCM challenged the lawfulness of its own actions.

BCM won the case, and the court declared the awarding of the R74-million Reeston contract as unlawful and set it aside last month.

The disciplinary committee referred to the same court ruling as a precedent-setting judgment. In his decision, of which the Dispatch has seen a copy, the presiding officer of the disciplinary committee, Botha du Plessis, said they had used the high court judgment because “a lower court is bound to the judgment of a higher court”.

Even though Fani objected to this approach, Du Plessis argued that “when a point has been settled by a decision in court, this forms a precedent that must not be departed from”.

The decision reads: “I must agree with the employer’s [BCM] contention that due to the judgment being in its favour, the employee, on an overwhelming balance of probabilities, is to be found guilty of all three charges as above.

“The merits of the defences have been determined by the high court in favour of the employer, and this disciplinary hearing is bound to the judgment of the court. Therefore, the employee is guilty as charged.”

He allowed for submission of mitigating and aggravating factors to be submitted by last Friday, “whereafter the sanction will be issued by September 21”.

Fani did not respond to text messages sent to him, nor to calls on his cellphone yesterday.

Contacted for comment on the matter, BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi said the disciplinary action “was not conducted by the BCM human resource department, therefore HR is not in a position to provide a response”. — zineg@dispatch.co.za