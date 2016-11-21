Premier Masualle defends President Zuma amid calls for him to resign

Eastern Cape ANC chairman and premier Phumulo Masualle has defended President Jacob Zuma, saying recalling him would not necessarily solve the party’s problems but would play into opposition parties’ hands.

He also lashed out at opposition parties in the National Assembly for trying to dictate to the party that it should force Zuma to resign.

Masualle was addressing ANC councillors and government deployees at a packed Orient Theatre in East London today.

Masualle said ANC MPs should be commended for rallying behind Zuma as opposition parties were working tirelessly to “get us out of business”.

“No matter our problems, we can never get advise from our detractors. They are offering us a solution that says the sum total of your problems is equal to one man and that is the president of the ANC.

“The sum total of your problems is this man and that therefore, remove this man and your problems will be gone. It can’t be like that,” he said.