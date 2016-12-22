BCM councillor demoted for defying ANC

By Mkhululi Ndamase -

A senior Buffalo City Metro councillor was yesterday demoted from a mayoral committee member to an ordinary councillor after he allegedly defied the ANC in council.

GASTER SHARPLEY
MAWETHU MARATA
NCEDO KUMBACA
XOLA PAKATI

Former local economic development and agencies political boss Mawethu Marata was demoted by the Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional executive committee (REC) yesterday for questioning why no one from corporate services had been included in a three-member panel to look for a permanent city manager.

Mayor Xola Pakati presented an item in last Wednesday’s council meeting in which he, infrastructure and engineering services portfolio chairman Ncedo Kumbaca and former city manager Gaster Sharpley were tasked with finding a new accounting officer for the metro.

