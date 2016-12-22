Growth agency’s cash crash

By Asanda Nini -

Barely a year after Amathole district municipality (ADM) splashed millions on a failed rural toilet project, its development agency, Aspire is experiencing such a severe cash crisis that it can’t pay its staff.

CONCRETE JUNGLE: VIP toilet frames have been lying around the village of Madliki since the project was suspended last year Picture: ALAN EASON
As a result, senior Aspire officials are said to be resigning in droves, while some critical posts – such as for chief operations officer and human resources manager – remain unfilled due to a lack of finance.

