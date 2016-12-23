Acting directors to vacate posts

The contracts of three Buffalo City Metro acting directors have been terminated, effectively from the end of this month.

Executive mayor Xola Pakati told the Daily Dispatch that the terminations were part of ensuring that everything was done by the book when the metro recruited qualifying incumbents for four vacant director positions.

The mayor’s spokesman Ayabulela Ngoqo on Wednesday announced that as of next month, the metro would start recruiting to fill the vacant director positions for economic development and agencies, human settlements, municipal services as well as health and public safety.

This is despite the council approving Neo Moerane in April as director of municipal services, Noludwe Ncokazi as head of economic development and agencies, Vuyani Lwana as health and public safety head and Sandile Booi as director of human settlements.

But the Dispatch reported at the time that cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa had refused to endorse the appointments, citing flaws in the appointment of interviewing panels for the positions.

Pakati said this week that after Xasa refused to concur with the council decisions, Ncokazi was moved to be a project specialist, a position which did not necessarily need Xasa’s endorsement.

The council then resolved to approve the other three as acting directors in their positions.

But again, Pakati said, “in these three instances [Moerane, Lwana and Booi] the MEC wrote me a letter stating that he did not concur with the recommendation of these three to act as directors.

“That is why we have to replace them after December 31, as the three-month contract of acting expires.”

He said now that Ncokazi was no longer as head of economic development, “that means there is also no HoD for the economic development directorate”.

Pakati said he had met Xasa and agreed that the four vacant director positions be advertised as well as that of the municipal manager, “with the intention of fast-tracking the process….

“The recruitment of senior management staff will bring the much-needed stability and energised service delivery as the BCM is committed to be a well-governed municipality with service delivery on top of its agenda,” said Pakati in an earlier statement.

When contacted for comment, neither Lwana nor Moerane as aware of the developments, and referred all queries to the acting municipal manager Nceba Ncunyane.

Ncunyane declined to comment, saying the mayor had clarified what was happening.

Booi could not be reached for comment by the time of writing. — zineg@dispatch.co.za