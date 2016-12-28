The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) won’t respond to the “irrelevant” and “nonsensical utterances” utterances of the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL).

That was the Red Berets’ response to ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba’s attack on the opposition party leader’s Julius Malema for his opinions on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s ambitions “to be the next ANC president”.

Matuba had‚ on Monday‚ taken issue with Malema’s reported assertion that President Jacob Zuma wants “Nkosazana to be at the helm of leadership in the ANC is to portray Cde Nkosazana as nothing else but a person who is at the mercy of President Zuma with no capacity to lead”.

This‚ she said‚ “reduces women to be living under the shadows of males and in dire need of blessings from males to ascend to positions of power”‚ and Matuba told Malema to butt out of the succession debate.

Malema wouldn’t be rising to the bait‚ EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said on Tuesday night‚ as he was on holiday.

In a two-line statement‚ Ndlozi said: “The CIC Julius Malema is on a break this festive season enjoying his time with his family and the people of Seshego.

“Thus‚ he will not be entertaining any media enquiries regarding the irrelevant ANCWL nonsensical utterances‚ and neither will the EFF.” – TMG Digital