DA wants BCM mayor to face contract probe

The Democratic Alliance in Buffalo City Metro wants mayor Xola Pakati to be held to account for a tangle over extending the contracts of acting metro department heads.

The party claims Pakade misled council into endorsing the extensions despite their being unlawful.

The council resolved on December 14 to extend the contracts of Neo Moerane as acting head of municipal services, Vuyani Lwana as head of health and public safety, and Luyanda Mbula as acting head of engineering services.

Moerane and Lwana signed five-year contracts in February, subject to Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Fikile Xasa’s approval. However, it emerged that Xasa had refused to endorse the appointments of Moerane, Lwana, as well as Andile Booi as head of human settlements.

Xasa raised concerns about the constitution of the appointing panel, among several issues.

Due to these technicalities, Moerane, Booi and Lwana were given three-month contracts each, and after each contract expired they were to be be extended for another three months.

DA chief whip Terence Fritz described the extensions as unlawful when repeated for the third time.

The contracts of the three officials expire on Sunday.

Fritz said their view was that new people must be hired to take over as acting directors for a limited period (three months) until the recruitment process for the positions was finalised.

Following the council decision, Pakati made an apparent about-turn last week when he said in an interview with the Daily Dispatch that the contracts of all acting directors would end effectively from Sunday, as Xasa had refused to approve the council resolution to extend their contracts by another three months.

Speaking to the Dispatch yesterday Fritz said: “We did raise these concerns in council but the ANC majority decided to ignore us.

“A few days thereafter, the mayor goes out of council and announces a different position.

“He is not the council and so we will have to have a special meeting and rescind this earlier council resolution on this matter.

“But the mayor will have to account as to why he did not advise the council to take an informed decision. We cannot have contracts which are extended time and again.

“The filling of these vacant positions must be made a priority.”

Pakati said yesterday that the decision to terminate the contracts “is in line with the MEC’s decision not to concur on these extensions”.

“The council might have endorsed the extensions but the fact of the matter is that a few days thereafter, the MEC came up with a different view and we were left with no choice but to reconsider our earlier position because it is not acceptable to extend contracts for more than the stipulated timeframe [in this case more than twice].”

At the same meeting the council extended the acting contracts of special projects manager Noludwe Ncokazi as well as Mbula.

Mbula was appointed acting HOD of the directorate in June and his contract was extended on September 26.

Ncokazi’s position needed no concurrence from Xasa and so the extension of her contract stands.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they were in no position to comment because they did not form part of earlier meetings which discussed the matter, while the African Independent Congress said it needed more time to reflect on the matter.

“We were not allowed to form part of the earlier meetings, and so we made no contribution on this item in council,” said EEF chief whip in BCM Vuyisile Diko.