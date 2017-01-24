‘Tambo was perfect role model for all educators‚’ Zuma tells education lekgotla

President Jacob Zuma has dedicated this year’s Basic Education Sector Lekgotla to struggle hero Oliver Tambo‚ whom he said was an “embodiment” of all that is good in the teaching profession.

“He was an embodiment of all that is good and noble about the teaching profession. He is a perfect role model for all educators‚” said Zuma.

“We dedicate this Lekgotla to OR Tambo for his exceptional leadership qualities.”

Zuma was speaking on the second day of the Lekgotla in Centurion on Tuesday. He encouraged all teachers to honour and protect the legacy of Tambo‚ who was also a teacher.

Tambo would have turned 100 this year.

Zuma said education was the only weapon towards prosperity.

“We will always prioritise the education of our children. It is through quality education that we can win the struggle against poverty.”