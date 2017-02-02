Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose President Jacob Zuma’s application to take the State of Capture report on review‚ but this could change depending on legal advice.

Addressing media on her 100 days in office‚ Mkhwebane said she has filed a notice to oppose Zuma’s application to comply with court rules.

“In the notice‚ I clearly indicated that I will consider my position once I have been advised by senior counsel on the legalities of the basis of the application‚” she said.

“I expect a comprehensive legal opinion from senior counsel in the second week of this month.”

Mkhwebane said this was a complex matter and no president had been set in South African law.

She said it had been a “bumpy” 16 weeks for her office‚ but it was not unexpected.

She said because of the heightened interest in who would take over from her predecessor Thuli Madonsela‚ it was not surprising that her seven-year term got off to a rocky start.

“What I did not expect though was the peddling of half-truths‚ fabrications‚ innuendo and vitriol about me and my being.”

Mkhwebane said‚ however‚ t hat she and her team stood their ground and would not be “de-focused” from holding leaders accountable.