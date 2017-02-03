Bhanga throws his hat in DA’s EC leader ring

Former COPE member of parliament and now Nelson Mandela Metro PR councillor for the DA Nqaba Bhanga says he is ready to take over from Trollip as the DA’s provincial leader.

The recently appointed Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements political head has set his sights on the party leader position of the DA.

Bhanga told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that he played a crucial role in the party’s win in NMB and believes he can lead the party into the next national elections.

“Let me say I will be contesting these elections as the leader of Democratic Alliance in the province of the Eastern Cape. I have been in the DA for three years now that is a long time to be in a party.

“The people in the DA are well aware of the role I have played in the party winning Nelson Mandela Bay,” said Bhanga.

Bhanga joined the DA in 2014 after a lengthy period in the ANC and its aligned organisations.

He was a leader in the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), a deputy chairman of the ANC Youth League in Nelson Mandela Bay, the National General Secretary of the South African Students Congress (Sasco).

In 2009 Bhanga joined Congress of the People (COPE) and became its national youth president.

However, Bhanga is up against current party chairwoman Veliswa Mvenya, who has also confirmed to the Daily Dispatch that she would be contesting the leadership position.

“I have been approached by several people to stand for the leadership position. I can safely say that I am available if I have been nominated,” said Mvenya.

“I am excited about the upcoming congress. I am excited at the visible growth of the DA.”

Mvenya, who has been with the DA for the past 16 years, was elected chairwoman in 2014 against Edmund van Vuuren.

Mvenya is a member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature and chair of the DA caucus.

Although not confirmed, Andrew Whitfield is rumoured to be in the running for the top seat as well.

Whitfield refused to declare which position he would run for.

“I will be contesting a position in the upcoming congress if nominated. However, I will announce in due course which position that may be,” he said.

The March 10 congress will elect the provincial leader, two deputy provincial leaders, a provincial chair and three deputy chairs.

Congress convener Elmarie Botha said the party opened its nomination process on Wednesday February 1, a process that closes on February 20.