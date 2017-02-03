DA presses charge against former health MEC over mental patients’ deaths

The Democratic Alliance is laying charges of culpable homicide today against former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu following the release of the Health Ombudsman’s report titled “94+ Silent Deaths and Still Counting”.

The submissions contained in the DA’s affidavit details possible criminal offences committed by the MEC under the Mental Health Care Act and the National Health Act.

It alleges that there can be no doubt that the deaths of the patients are a direct consequence of the conduct by the MEC as revealed in the report and that in terminating the department’s contract with Life Healthcare Esidimeni‚ there is evidence that on the face of it meets the requirements of culpable homicide.