Thuli Madonsela must accept that her tenure as a public protector has come to an end‚ the ANC Women’s League said on Monday.

Secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said the league had “read with disappointment attacks” on current Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane which were published in The Sunday Independent.

The newspaper reported that Madonsela had urged President Jacob Zuma to prove he didn’t have an influence on the appointment of Mkhwebane.

Matuba described the allegations as “a direct attack” on the parliamentary committee formed to “shortlist‚ interview and recommend a suitable candidate for the position of the public protector”.

“These allegations portray the ad hoc committee as nothing but a rubber-stamping committee of decisions taken outside the committee.

“The process of appointing the public protector was transparent and fair. All political parties except the friends of Israel — a nest of some with racist tendencies‚ the Democratic Alliance‚ supported the appointment of advocate Mkhwebane as a suitable candidate.

“By casting aspersions about the appointment”‚ Matuba continued‚ “Madonsela is not only undermining the integrity of Parliament‚ the state president and adv Mkhwebane‚ but also the intelligence of South Africans who watched the transparent and fair live interviews of the candidates.

“Advocate Thuli Madonsela must accept that her term as a public protector came to an end after a seven-year term and she must focus on her new role at University of Stellenbosch under the chancellorship of Johann Rupert‚” she added.

Madonsela is set to take up a chair in social justice at the university’s law faculty in 2018 after a year-long sabbatical.

Matuba also said Mkhwebane had “acted in good spirit of governance by ensuring that those who are liable for the damages of the state vehicle which was allocated to her predecessor pay for the damages”.

“That state vehicle was allegedly damaged by the predecessor’s son who was not authorised at all to drive a state vehicle irrespective that the vehicle was under his mother’s custody‚” she said.

Madonsela had told The Citizen last week: “I’ve noted the false news about the car and advocate Mkhwebane and I supposedly working together. I’ve maintained silence because I believe that’s a proper thing to do but it’s not true that I still have to pay the money for the car or that I abused any car.”

Madonsela denied owing almost R500 000 to the state after her son crashed her state-provided BMW years ago‚ after driving it without her permission‚ and suggested she was being punished for her State of Capture report.

Mkhwebane‚ however‚ said on Monday that the docking of Madonsela’s gratuity after her term ended in October last year was not her business: “I won’t comment too much on that…because that is not part of what I have been doing as a public protector.”

Instead‚ she said‚ “the docking of the money” was a matter regarding “the CEO‚ the accounting officer who must account on that issue‚ the CEO who referred the matter to the state attorney for advice”.