As chaos descended on Parliament during President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address‚ the sign language interpreter was left with a difficult decision — how does he translate the “f*** you” yelled at the DA’s chief whip.

Earlier‚ John Steenhuisen raised a point of order‚ requesting a moment of silence for the 94 mentally disabled patients who died in Gauteng when they were moved from Life Esidimeni.

Speaker of the House Baleka Mbete refused‚ saying the request would be entertained next week at the state of the nation address debate.

When Steenhuisen rose again to raise a point of privilege in protest against the presence of soldiers in the parliamentary precinct and the firing of pepper spray in the public gallery.

“This man has broken South Africa‚ you are breaking Parliament‚” Steenhuisen said‚ indicating Zuma and Mbete respectively‚ only for Parliament to explode.

As an emphatic “f*** you” is yelled across the house‚ Parliament’s sign language interpreter seemed to hesitate‚ uncertain how to proceed‚ then dutifully signs the expletive.

An emotional Mmusi Maimane later led his party in a dramatic walkout as words such as “racist” and “sell-out” chorused behind them.