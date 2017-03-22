Western Cape legislators will get the chance to debate Premier Helen Zille’s tweets about colonialism next week.

Provincial legislature speaker Sharna Fernandez said the debate would take place on Tuesday‚ March 28‚ at the request of Khaya Magaxa‚ leader of the opposition ANC.

In his request‚ Magaxa said Zille’s tweets were part her ongoing campaign to “attack people of colour‚ insult citizens‚ smooth over colonialism‚ renege on her oath to uphold the constitution … and embarrass our legislature‚ province and country”.

Fernandez said Tuesday’s debate would take precedence over other business of the house‚ saying Magaxa’s request was deemed to be “of sufficient public importance to warrant a debate over and above the normal parliamentary programme”.

Zille is also facing a DA probe after numerous party leaders distanced themselves from her stance‚ led by federal leader Mmusi Maimane.

On Saturday‚ Zille will meet Glynnis Breytenbach‚ who chairs the DA’s federal legal commission. Breytenbach will decide whether the premier should face a disciplinary hearing.