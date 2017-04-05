The Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ has scheduled a debate on the Motion of No Confidence in President Jacob Zuma on 18 April.

Parliament said in a statement on Wednesday the speaker had received several letters from parliamentary political parties requesting an urgent scheduling of a motion of no confidence in the President.

The date was set after consultation with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ as Leader of Government Business‚ and the Chief Whip of the ANC‚ Jackson Mthembu‚ in line with the Constitution and Assembly Rules‚ “taking into consideration the urgency of the matter and the reality that Members of Parliament are currently working in their constituencies across the country“.

“Following the consultation process‚ the Motion will be scheduled for debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday‚ 18 April 2017‚ at 14h00. The parties concerned will be contacted accordingly‚” the Parliament statement read.

John Steenhuisen‚ Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance‚ said: “We urge MPs from all parties to support the motion. Each and every one of us have sworn an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution… We must stand together and send a loud and clear message on 18 April that South Africa will not allow itself to be abused by a man determined to put himself‚ and his friends‚ first.”