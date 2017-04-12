‘If not wanting Zuma is racist‚ then we are proud racists’ – Malema

“If not wanting Zuma is racist‚ then we are proud racists‚” EFF leader Julius Malema told an tens of thousands of marchers at the Union Buildings.

Malema warned the ANC that today’s march — led by various opposition parties — was the first of many.

“This is not a once-off event. This is a rolling mass action‚” said Malema.

He said similar marches will be held in all provinces and major cities.

Malema defended the decision by opposition parties to work together.

He said: “When the state of South Africa is threatened‚ we (opposition parties) put our differences aside.”