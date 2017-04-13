Actor and politician Fana Mokoena is a staunch member of the EFF and claims that in the last few days his ANC friends have come to him with their tail between their legs.

The World War Z star took to Facebook on Thursday to reveal that he had been contacted by several people in the ANC‚ apologising for criticising his decision to join the EFF.

He was naturally suspicious of the motives.

“So in the past three days alone I’ve had five ANC friends of mine who condemned me for joining EFF apologising. What are they plotting?” he wrote.

Fana’s post came only hours after the EFF joined other political parties in anti-Zuma protests at the Union Buildings.

While some of his followers suggested that the friends might be apologising to get into Fana’s good books‚ the star was not here for their apologies.

He told one fan that he would prefer it if his friends “reshuffle themselves” and left him alone.

Fana represents the EFF in the National Assembly and was among the group who were evicted from Parliament during the State of the Nation address in February.