The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal wants to meet with the civic organisation that threatened to sue it for disrupting a memorial for struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada a week ago.On Saturday‚ April 8‚ the Active Citizens Movement obtained a Durban High Court order which prevented the league from disrupting‚ in any way‚ a memorial that was due to be held the following day. Axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan was due to speak at the event.

But the memorial was disrupted‚ with Youth League members booing and heckling both Gordhan and ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize‚ who had been openly critical of President Jacob Zuma’s controversial cabinet reshuffle.

In the wake of the disruptions‚ the Active Citizens Movement ordered the ANCYL to publish apologies in the Sunday Times and Sunday Tribune newspapers‚ as well as in regional daily papers The Mercury and the Daily News. If they failed to do so‚ the organisation said it would head back to court.

The league‚ however‚ said it would not apologise.

In a statement‚ the league said: “The Youth League’s legal representatives received a letter demanding an apology for the disruptions at the memorial service of Cde Ahmed Kathrada that was held a week ago in Durban. In response the ANC Youth League has written to the organisers requesting a meeting proposed for Tuesday‚ 18 April 2017‚ with the intention of finding a lasting solution to this matter which has been the subject of much public attention.

It is the considered view of the ANC Youth League much like that of the judge before handing down the judgment‚ who was of the opinion that matters of this nature are best resolved through negotiation rather than litigation. Instead of going back to court the Youth League has sought a meeting with the organisers in order to reach an amicable solution.

“At this stage we await a response and we remain confident that out of the discussions the two parties will be able to appreciate each other’s position on the matter and a lasting solution will be found to the extent that it reasonably satisfies both parties involved.”