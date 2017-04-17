Opposition parties are planning to stage a march to the Limpopo Provincial Treasury in Polokwane on Tuesday to protest against state capture.Parties that will be taking part in the march include the Democratic Alliance led by the party’s leader‚ Mmusi Maimane, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the UDM and Congress of the People (COPE).

“Jacob Zuma and the ANC have normalised the abuse of the people’s money and institutions for self-benefit‚ while neglecting their duty to create jobs and build a better South Africa.

“There is no better case study than the province of Limpopo – corrupted to the point of near bankruptcy‚ and economically stagnant‚” said DA spokesperson Mabine Seabe