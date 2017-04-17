The R30 million pension payout received by former Eskom boss Brian Molefe clearly points to yet another case of gross abuse of public funds and should be investigated by the public protector‚ the Democratic Alliance says.DA spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday it was “outrageous” that after only 18 months as CEO at the power utility‚ Molefe would be awarded such an “exuberant” bonus.

“Especially after he resigned out of his own accord‚ following his naming in the damning State of Capture Report by the former Public Protector‚ Adv Thuli Madonsela‚” Mazzone added.

She said she would therefore be writing to the Public Protector‚ Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ to request that she probe the payout‚ which it described as highly irregular.

“It is unacceptable that taxpayer money is repeatedly used to benefit underperforming executives who do not deserve it‚ while vital infrastructure projects are left to gather dust.

“This is clearly not just a pension payout as Molefe claims. It is a golden handshake and the DA strongly urges Molefe to immediately pay back the R30 million bonus.

“The DA will not stand for the irregular use of taxpayer money – there are vital projects which need this money and which would benefit all South Africans‚” Mazzone said.