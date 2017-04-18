The United Democratic Movement (UDM) said it was not consulted about the “multiparty” march led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo on Tuesday.

“All other parties did not know about the march. I only heard about from the media.

“But individual parties are welcome to do their own thing‚” UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said on Tuesday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ however‚ cited “logistical issues” as the reason for its non attendance.

“There is nothing sinister about the EFF not attending the march. People should not read much into this‚” said Jossey Buthane‚ the party’s spokesperson in Limpopo.

Buthane said the EFF supported the DA-led march from “home”.

“It’s an issue of logistics. Nobody should be whipped for that‚” Buthane added.

On Monday‚ the DA issued a statement in which it said it would hold a “multiparty” march with the EFF‚ UDM and Congress of the People (COPE).

“Tomorrow‚ (18 April 2017)‚ Democratic Alliance Leader‚ Mmusi Maimane‚ along with the EFF‚ UDM and COPE‚ will lead a march against state capture to the Limpopo Provincial Treasury‚” the statement read.