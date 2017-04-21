ANC branch calls on Sisulu to lead party

An ANC Eastern Cape branch says it wants Lindiwe Sisulu to lead the ANC once President Jacob Zuma’s term comes to an end because the ANC will still lead post the 2019 general elections.

The housing minister Lindiwe Sisulu arrived in Keiskammahoek, near King William’s Town this morning to officially launch a newly established branch named after one of former Presidents, Rev ZR Mahabane.

The Dispatch reported on Thursday that it is here where branch members would convince Sisulu to stand as President Jacob Zuma’s successor when the party holds its elective conference in December.

Making welcoming remarks at the launch branch chairman Sipiwo Venkile confirmed that the branch wants Sisulu to lead the ANC. “We want her (Sisulu) to lead the ANC in 2017 and lead the country in 2019 because the ANC will still lead this country come 2019,” said Venkile.

Sisulu, who will make the keynote address at the launch, has not yet responded to the call.