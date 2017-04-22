ANC ‘will not dictate to Cosatu’

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) will not be dictated to by the ANC as to when the trade union should talk about the ruling party’s succession, ahead of the national elective conference to be held in December.

This was said by Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali yesterday at the East London City Hall while addressing Cosatu’s provincial shop stewards council.

In his speech, Ntshalintshali launched a scathing attack on the ANC faction lobbying for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace President Jacob Zuma as the ANC president come December.

Ntshalintshali told the hundreds of shop stewards to continue lobbying for Cyril Ramaphosa.

This despite the ruling party’s insistence that the nomination and succession debate was not officially open.

He also said Cosatu was not buying the “radical economic transformation” talk by Zuma, saying the timing was “questionable”. — zingisam@dispatch.co.za