State capture is wrong‚ whether it is done by the Oppenheimers or the Guptas. These were some of the assertions made by KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala during a public lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday evening.

Zikalala was also dismissive of recent protests against President Jacob Zuma.

The public lecture centred on unpacking state capture‚ white monopoly capital‚ radical economic transformation and the emergence of the civil society protests.

Zikalala‚ who is also the MEC for economic development‚ tourism and environmental affairs‚ was part of a panel that also included UKZN academic Dr Lubna Nadvi and the Active Citizen Movement’s Rajeshwar “Fish” Maharaj.

Zikalala argued that the notion of state capture arises primarily because of various contending forces who pursue “antagonistic interests”‚ enter into a permanent struggle for influence and control of the state.

“State capture is wrong‚ whether done by the Oppenheimers or the Guptas. No member of the ANC should praise both families‚” he said.

Zikalala said the country should move away from the notion that when the state conducts itself in an untoward manner‚ it is labelled “corruption”‚ but when the corporate sector does the same‚ it is termed “collusion”.

Nadvi agreed with Zikalala‚ saying the phenomenon of state capture was not a new one.

“However‚ it has manifested itself in a very particular way over the last several years. This has resulted in the ruling party losing support and confidence of the people as it appears that it is largely ANC members who have been captured by business interests‚” she said.

She also agreed that the criticism against white monopoly capital was legitimate and needed to be addressed.

Nadvi was however wary of public protests‚ saying people will have to decide whether they are going to protest until all their demands are met.

“The government and the ruling party will have to decide whether to carry on with the status quo or listen to the people‚” she said.

There were howls in the audience when Maharaj argued that it was not only whites who have captured the state‚ but there were also black establishments.

He singled out businessmen Roy Moodley and Vivian Reddy‚ who are alleged to have benefited financially from their political relationships.

Maharaj also called for a review of electoral laws.

He said recent public protests should be viewed in a serious light because people were angry.

However‚ Zikalala shot back during the discussion‚ saying the “televised anger” was possibly 10% of that in townships and rural areas.

“I hear that there are people who are angry marching. There’s anger‚ it is serious. It’s just that we have seen anger which has been televised. There’s anger in the township. People in townships are very‚ very angry. People wake up in the morning up until the end of the day without working and those people are very angry. And‚ for me‚ these are the people we should be more concerned about‚” he said.