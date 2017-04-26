Zuma not victim, says SACP leader

President Jacob Zuma is not a victim in the current political instability in South Africa and therefore there should be no sympathy extended to him.

This is according to SACP second deputy general-secretary Solly Mapaila, who was speaking at a Chris Hani Memorial Lecture at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus last night.

The outspoken Mapaila believes South Africans have it in their hands to save themselves because Zuma’s leadership has abdicated responsibility.

Hani, he told the crowd, would not be pleased that the President had put his interests and that of the family ahead of those of the people and the movement.

“Today we want to take all of our sacrifices and hand them over to a single family literally, the Guptas. Unfortunately our President has accepted their dance tune,” Mapaila said.

“The President is not the victim. There should be no sympathy for a man like him.”

To this end, the SACP was resolute on calling for Zuma’s head because he was leading the ANC to mortality, all in the name of the Guptas.

The SACP would initiate a roll out of marches until the ANC succumbs to the pressure and sacks Zuma for they as communists were loyal to the people not individuals.

According to Mapaila, the SACP had raised concerns about the Guptas’ influence as far back as 2015 but it fell on deaf ears with Zuma changing goalposts time and again.

As for “radical economic transformation”, its current perspective was that of “radical economic looting” spearheaded by the Guptas and Zuma’s son Duduzane of which the SACP was not part of, he said.