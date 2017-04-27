Charges against former ANC leader Mambila dropped

Criminal charges against former OR Tambo ANC regional deputy secretary Lawrence Mambila were yesterday withdrawn in the Mthatha High Court.

But Masibonge Mnyanda and Mphumzi Nojoko will still have to answer for the murder of OR Tambo ANC regional chairman Xolile Nkompela’s bodyguard, Zukile Nyontso, who was gunned down in December 2015.

The charges against Mambila were dropped after the same charges against former OR Tambo ANC regional chairman Thandekile Sabisa were withdrawn in October last year, before the matter was transferred to the high court.

Mnyanda and Nojoko are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Senior state advocate Mduduzi Mzila told Judge Nozuko Mjali that since the deaths of two key state witness the state had decided to withdraw all charges against Mambila.

Former ANC Mhlontlo ward councillor Xolisa Mswelanto, who was in the state’s witness protection programme, died on March 17.

Minutes after the charges were withdrawn against him, Mambila addressed his supporters, saying there was no bad blood between him and his “best friend” Nkompela, who was not in the courtroom.

“Now I am focusing on my political career,” Mambila told his cheering supporters.

Mambila and Sabisa have always maintained that the charges against them were part of a political smear campaign against them.

Sabisa, who was in court to support his comrade, repeated the sentiments yesterday.

“Ours had nothing to do with the killing of the bodyguard of comrade Nkompela but was a ploy to discredit us and remove us in the political spectrum – thinking that the ANC is for certain individuals,” said Sabisa.

The two ANC heavyweights said while they had confidence in the Hawks, they warned the elite crime-fighting unit should not be used for factional ANC politics.

Mambila and Sabisa are suing the police for wrongful arrest and torture.

PAC leader Mzwanele Nyontso, the elder brother of the murdered bodyguard, was shocked with the dropping of charges against Mambila. “Even if the key state witness died, his statement of evidence did not die with him,” he said outside court.

Sabisa and Mambila said the killing of Nkompela’s bodyguard still need to be proved further. “Somebody was killed and the family needs answers,” said Sabisa.

Nkompela, who at the time of the fatal attack was Mhlontlo council speaker, narrowly escaped death on December 17 2015 when gunmen opened fire on his luxury vehicle outside Tsolo.

He had allegedly received death threats which led to him being provided with bodyguards.

Mnyanda and Nojoko will be back in court on August 15.

However, their lawyers have already made submissions to the NDPP to have the charges against them withdrawn as well. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za.