Cosatu mum on calls for Zuma not to speak at May Day rally

By TMG Digital -

Cosatu declined to comment on Thursday evening about letters purportedly written by unions arguing that President Jacob Zuma should not be allowed to speak at the federation’s May Day rally.

Cosatu mum on calls for Zuma not to speak at May Day rally. Picture: FILE

Zuma is due to speak at the main May Day rally in Bloemfontein on Monday.

This has irked the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union and the Communication Workers Union – according to correspondence circulating on their letterheads – which do not want Zuma at the rally.

His appearance there‚ the letters say‚ would be at odds with an earlier decision by Cosatu that Zuma should step down as leader of the country.

Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla‚ asked about the letters via WhatsApp‚ simply said: “No comment”.

SHARE
Previous articleMapaila fires more shots at Zuma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*