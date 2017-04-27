The Hawks arrested a “coup plotter” on Wednesday who was allegedly planning to assassinate 19 people including members of the cabinet‚ state owned entities and prominent South Africans.

Those in the crosshairs were allegedly “officials perceived as state capture beneficiaries”‚ according to a statement issued late on Wednesday by Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

During October 2016 the Hawks intercepted communication related to “possible assassinations” being planned against various targets.

“The Hawks acted upon the information received and conducted undercover operations in Pretoria and Johannesburg which lead to the arrest of a 23-year-old African male for allegedly plotting to assassinate officials perceived as state capture beneficiaries. Almost 19 individuals were targeted and their names will only be divulged in court‚” said the statement.

“The suspect and a founder member of the Anti- State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA) was arrested on the 26th April 2017 in Midrand while he was busy explaining to the donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers.

“The communication intercepted by the investigators included various letters which were sent to selected companies to donate money at a total amount of one hundred and forty million rands (R140m) to fund the alleged clandestine operation.”

The statement went on to say that during the ongoing investigation another group‚ “the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime (AWMCG) surfaced” which necessitated a two-pronged investigation approach.

“It was discovered that the AWMCG used the same operandi soliciting donations in order to assassinate senior government officials and other South African citizens. Four individuals were allegedly targeted for this operation‚ their names will also be revealed in court.

“A search was conducted at the suspects’ home and evidentiary proof was confiscated for further investigations. It further transpired that there were other companies he solicited funds from using same modus operandi.

“The suspect is expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Friday 28 April 2017 to face conspiracy to commit murder and other charges. Bail will be opposed to allow further investigation.”