‘I will fight to ensure my children are not slaves to Russia or Dubai’ – Pityana

Save SA convenor Sipho Pityana vowed on Thursday to ensure his children were not slaves to Russia or Dubai.

Pityana was speaking at a Freedom Day rally at the Dan Qeqe Stadium in Zwide‚ Port Elizabeth‚ where 500 people gathered after marching from Njoli Square.

“We registered our freedom 23 years ago. But now someone thinks he can do with it as he wishes‚” Pityana said‚ referring to President Jacob Zuma.

“How can someone now want to sell our liberation to Russia and to the Guptas?

“I am a free citizen today and I will fight with all I have to ensure my children are not slaves to Russia or Dubai.”

Pityana also lashed out at the ANC‚ saying the party has taken a stand against its people and was “prepared to sell its country”.

“The ANC who refuses to recall a thief as a leader doesn’t understand what the ANC is all about‚” he said.

“If the ANC doesn’t recall Zuma to resign then it means the ANC cannot offer anything better. If the ANC chooses a clone to replace Zuma we will stand up against that leader too.”

Retired constitutional court judge Zac Yakoob also attended the rally and made a plea: “There are still good forces within the ANC. You need to act now before it is too late.”