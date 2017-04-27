Mabuyane takes campaign to hometown

Oscar Mabuyane’s campaign to head the ANC in the province hits his hometown of Ngcobo tomorrow where he is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a Freedom Day celebration event organised by the Ngcobo ANC sub-region.

This, while his opponent for the ruling party’s top job in the Eastern Cape race, Phumulo Masualle, the incumbent provincial chairman, has meanwhile cancelled his scheduled appearance in Mdantsane tomorrow.

Masualle, who is expected to be the keynote speaker at the provincial government’s Freedom Day celebrations in Nkantolo village, Mbizana, was also expected to be at the unveiling of tombstones of ANC anti-apartheid stalwart and Robben Islander, Themba Sobandla, and his wife, Nonceba in Mdantsane.

Masualle will instead tomorrow attend to his government job where he is expected to take part in a management meeting in Bhisho. Mabuyane will be at the Methodist Church building to talk as Freedom Month comes to its end this weekend.

The ANC Ngcobo sub-region has made it known that it wants its own to ascend to the ANC chairmanship when the governing party elects new leaders in July.

“We are proud to be hosting the provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane to our Freedom Month celebration event where he will be talking about the importance of freedom and how we must safeguard it,” said ANC Ngcobo sub-region deputy chair Khaya Bizana.

“But over and above that we will give members the opportunity to engage with comrade Oscar on whatever issues they want to, including the upcoming provincial conference.

“We resolved as a sub-region to support comrade Mabuyane to become the provincial chairman.”

The sub-region comprises 20 branches of the region’s 110. This means it has a sizeable influence within the ANC Chris Hani region led by Kholiswa Vimbayo as chairwoman, a known backer of Masualle.

It is believed that although Masualle enjoys the backing of Vimbayo and part of her regional executive, Mabuyane’s popularity on the ground is unmatched.

Masualle though, made a political statement in Mabuyane’s home region side-by-side with Vimbayo earlier this month in Cofimvaba when he delivered the keynote speech at a Chris Hani memorial lecture to a capacity crowd.

At the unveiling, which Masualle will no longer appear, the Sobandlas will celebrate the life of their father and Robben Islander Temba and wife Nonceba for their contributions to the fight against apartheid.

The unveiling service, to be attended by Buffalo City Metro executive mayor Xola Pakati, will take place at the Holy Cross Anglican Church in NU1.