Mapaila fires more shots at Zuma

President Jacob Zuma had stolen the ANC from itself, and was no longer accountable to the people of South Africa as he had sold the independence of the country to the Guptas.

SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila took aim at the president while delivering the Chris Hani memorial lecture at the Mthatha Town Hall yesterday.

It followed a similar attack on Zuma while delivering the lecture at the University of Fort Hare in East London on Tuesday night.

The outspoken communist leader warned Zuma that the SACP would not back down in its quest to get him to step down, saying alliance members were brought together by the ANC’s value system and not necessarily by individuals.

“We will never be afraid of him and give up our country. A leader is respected for his sterling work.

“There is a team that has stolen the ANC from itself and the leader of that faction is President Jacob Zuma.”

Mapaila said Zuma had already caused irreparable damage: “Our country has become Gupta South Africa. He doesn’t listen to the advice of his comrades. He is no longer accountable to the people of South Africa.”

He argued that when many joined the ANC’s military wing, Umkhonto weSizwe, they had taken an oath to be loyal to the people of South Africa and not the party.

He said that was because they understood that political parties were merely instruments to serve the people.

“Today there are people who say you must take an oath to the ANC.

“Today one of the the biggest challenges we have in the movement is the big egos, people who think when they are elected into power, then those positions belong to them and their families and friends,” charged Mapaila.

In Mthatha, Mapaila also commented on Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle: “When people are put in the leadership positions, it should be a collective decision. Our president wants members in cabinet to be loyal to him and not the people they serve,” he said. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za