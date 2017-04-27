Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor allegedly made ‘advances’ to married city executive

Vuyo Zitumane has broken her silence with explosive suggestions that Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani is gunning for her because she rejected his advances three times.

“I refused to avail myself on his three attempts [to tell] me that he is available to me (a happily married woman) 24 hours a day‚” Zitumane said on Wednesday.

The fightback by the municipality’s acting corporate services head includes claims that Bobani tried to get her to recall two suspended officials and authorise irregular payments to two companies.

Adding to the bombshell allegations‚ Zitumane – who described Bobani as an unhappy‚ wounded person – said that despite subsequently calling her incompetent‚ he had encouraged her three times to apply for the city manager position “as his preferred choice” as well as the chief operating officer post.

“It is worth mentioning I had to block his calls on my cellphone‚” she said.

“Evidence relating to all these matters will be provided at an appropriate platform and time. The list is endless.”

The Herald reported on Wednesday that she was preparing to sue Bobani for defamation after he allegedly called her corrupt on several occasions.

