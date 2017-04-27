In celebrating Freedom Day the EFF has urged South Africans to own their right to vote to remove all corruption in the state in favour of a corrupt-free government.

The EFF called on members of Parliament‚ in particular those of the ANC‚ to use their vote to remove Jacob Zuma from office during the motion of no confidence debate in Parliament.

“The right to vote managed to secure political power for black people in the form of the government which was supposed to be used to deliver the total economic emancipation of our people‚” said EFF Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in a statement.

The EFF believed that the best honour the living generations could give to all who fought and died in the struggle for freedom was to use the gift of the right to vote to inaugurate economic freedom.

The EFF said the ANC who were voted for by the majority of South Africans to preside over government had failed to translate political power into economic emancipation.

“The ruling party has increased corruption and lawlessness in its ranks‚ in particular in the person of the president who is willing to break the law and the constitution to attain corrupt ends‚” said Ndlozi.

“Over 23 years‚ the ANC has weakened the state and its institutions through corruption and thus undermined all claims that ours is a prosperous society‚” he added.