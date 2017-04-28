Freedom fight not over

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle says the fight for freedom would never be over while there were households that depended on social grants.

Masualle was speaking at the provincial Freedom Day celebrations in Nkantolo Village, Mbizana, yesterday.

Addressing hundreds of people who attended the event, Masualle said economic freedom for black people was still a major challenge.

“We have achieved a lot as a nation and province since the advent of democracy and we celebrate those achievements but the biggest concern is that our people are enjoying all freedoms but economic freedom.

“We have too many people dependant on social grants and that cannot be freedom,” said Masualle.

“We have many capable minds as black people and we should be using those minds to create tomorrow’s lawmakers and business leaders and even entrepreneurs, and this day serves to remind us of where we come from and what we can achieve as a black nation,” he said.

According to Masualle, Freedom Day celebrations were important as the day marked a significant turning point for black South Africans.

“The road to democracy was a long and difficult one and we are still fighting, we have to celebrate those who laid their lives down so we could be able to enjoy the gains we are celebrating today,” he said.

He said it was also important to celebrate Freedom Day at the home village of struggle stalwart Oliver Reginald Tambo as the theme for this year’s celebration is “the year of Oliver Reginald Tambo – united for radical socio-economic transformation”.

“We honour and celebrate his life because he and many others paved the way and helped shape the constitution, served, and gave freely of himself,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, Masualle and MEC for social development Nancy Sihlwayi along with religious leaders led an inaugural Freedom Day night vigil at the Bizana Methodist Church to pray for the end of social instability and high levels of despondency.

According to Sihlwayi, the prayer was meant to bring together various thoughts on how to protect, preserve and promote freedom.

“The idea of a ‘Passover Service’ was initially mooted by various stakeholder leaders during the tenure of the first Eastern Cape premier, Raymond Mhlaba.

“Its core objective is a spiritual reflection on the freedom so far – with all its imperfections and successes. It too creates an opportunity for atonement,” said Sihlwayi

Elsewhere, DA leader at the provincial legislature Bobby Stevenson, speaking at his party’s event in Nelson Mandela Bay, said Freedom Day was a celebration for hope that the future would be better than the past.

That hope or dream, he said, could be realised through hard work and a solid education system.

This so future generations can inherit a South Africa that is counted among the great nations of the world.

Said Stevenson: “We believed in this dream in 1994 and under the presidency of Nelson Mandela. Here, in Nelson Mandela Bay, that dream has become re-ignited under the DA-led coalition government.

“In the Eastern Cape, change has also occurred in Kouga where we are in government.

“The winds of good governance flowing from these two municipalities are going to blow throughout the province.”