President Jacob Zuma will on Monday venture into the belly of the beast‚ as it were‚ when he arrives in Maguang in the Free State to address the Cosatu May Day rally.

The ANC tweeted on its official account on Friday screenshots of a party statement confirming plans of its top six and where they would be speaking at May Day events around the country.

Zuma’s attendance has angered the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and the Communication Workers Union (CWU)‚ according to correspondence circulating on their letterheads.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “We are aware of the letters‚ but we also have letters that were not leaked from other affiliates who disagree with Nehawu and CWU. We’ve noted the sentiments that come from our members but we have other affiliates who are saying the opposite of what the two are saying

Zuma‚ the ANC statement said‚ would be at Loch Logan Park — despite strong objections from Cosatu’s top three unions: the SA Democratic Teachers Union‚ the SA Municipal Workers Union and Nehawu.

He would be addressing the rally in his capacity as ANC president.

Nehawu said by allowing Zuma to speak after the labour federation had issued an earlier call for him to step down as president of the country would cause tension among its members.

But Cosatu secretary general Bheki Nthalisntshali said that while the federation did indeed want Zuma to step down‚ “we do not have an understanding that as ANC president he is no longer allowed to attend Cosatu activities”.

Spokesman for the ANC Zizi Kodwa said the tweet contained an ANC statement and as such‚ was correct and not an old programme possibly attached by mistake.

“Statements from the ANC are always 100% correct‚” he told TimesLIVE when called on Friday afternoon for confirmation.

Below is the tweet: