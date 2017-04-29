BCM officials told to deliver or face chop: Mayor upset by poor performance

Shape up or ship out – this is the ultimatum Buffalo City Metro executive mayor Xola Pakati has given to under-performing municipal officials.

The mayor’s stern warning followed the release of a gloomy report about the metro’s financial performance and poor implementation of the 2016-17 budget.

With only two months before the financial year ends, Pakati’s report reflected that by the end of March BCM had only spent 54% of its capital expenditure, 57% of its operating budget, 64% of conditional grants and 70% of its urban settlement development grant.

The report, tabled on Wednesday, showed that BCM had also performed poorly with revenue collection.

Compared with the same period in the previous financial year, when BCM had managed to collect 91.7% of its revenue, this year the metro’s collection rate stood at 87.4%.

Pakati said if people could not do their jobs, they needed to be “excused” (sacked).

Speaking about the heads of directorates and acting city manager, who were present at the council meeting, he said all had the obligation to monitor spending in the metro and to meet targets.

“People must be excused if they can’t do their jobs. All of us are here to represent our people and must act in their best interest – simple,” said Pakati.

“We are not encouraging reckless spending, but it can’t be correct that when there is service delivery we are not able to spend, so there has to be a process of dealing with this matter.

“We have moved up by 0.4% [since February] from 87% for the collection rate, but still, in 2015-16, it was like 97.1%. Much more still needs to be done.”

Pakati said heads of departments should be monitoring spending and the acting city manager should be able to constantly monitor spending across the directorates.

“When that does not happen it becomes very difficult to meet targets because there is no pressure, and above that, the chief financial officer has an obligation to ensure that all directorates stick to spending as agreed. There is no justification for this.”

DA councillor Roy Angelbeck said the metro’s capital budget spending should be of concern to the council.

Ward 45 ANC councillor Gideon Norexe urged the council to “crack the whip” at department heads.

Ward 25 ANC councillor Krosby Kolela said: “Another major concern that I am having is the fact that some of the projects which we highlighted as priority projects in our wards have not yet been given money.

“I’m not sure now whether we will be able to implement them by May. The communities out there are waiting for service delivery and I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to spend, especially on capital projects.

“There is something wrong with our collection [rate]….In fact I’m not surprised when people are not getting their account statements – how are they going to know that they owe the municipality?”

ANC councillor Luleka Simon-Ndzele said the planning and health and public safety directorates were the worst performers.

“I think there is a need, mayor, to have a session, to… question why are we not performing and not spending. What are the reasons?

“We are about to go into a new financial year and there will be a rollover of funds. My suggestion is that we must set conditions if a directorate does not have a business plan.” — mamelag@dispatch.co.za