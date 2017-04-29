Struggle icon Nelson Mandela’s eldest granddaughter‚ Ndileka Mandela‚ has reiterated her support for calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

In an interview with Al Jazeera English’s current affairs show UpFront‚ screened on Friday night‚ she was asked whether she supported nationwide calls for Zuma to step down.

“If the people are calling for that‚ yes‚ he should listen to the people and then step down‚” Mandela told UpFront host Mehdi Hasan.

Mandela also said that‚ “The leader must go back to the basic tenets of ANC. Of the Freedom Charter”.

She added that the ANC must return to “the legacy of moral integrity and moral leaders”.

During the interview‚ Mandela was asked how her grandfather‚ Nelson Mandela‚ might react to the current turmoil within the ANC. She said that while it was unfair to compare it to the apartheid government‚ “I would refer back to what he [Nelson Mandela] said when he was alive‚ ‘ […] if the ANC does what the apartheid government did‚ you must do the same that you did to the apartheid government’.”