Sub-region backs Masualle to stay as chairman

Premier Phumulo Masualle has won the backing of the ANC’s Elundini sub-region in the Joe Gqabi region to retain chairmanship of the province.

Elundini is the first sub-region in Joe Gqabi to make a formal pronouncement.

Yesterday, at its sub-regional meeting, Elundini’s 17 branches agreed on the provincial line-up led by Masualle.

Deputy secretary Lubabalo Mantame said they did not want to speak about national leadership because they felt it was not yet time.

“One of the things that we agreed on as a sub-region was that comrade Masualle should continue as the chairman of the province in the coming term.

“Masualle has proven to have the element of uniting the ANC with its alliance members, and protecting state resources from people who want to ascend to positions of power to loot,” Mantame said.

The sub-region further called for Sakhumzi Somyo to be elected as deputy chairman saying that would ensure continuation of an untainted leadership.

The sub-region also called for Thandiswa Marawu to take the position of provincial treasurer.

“Somyo, together with Masualle, have maintained good governance throughout their terms and that we want to be continued.

“We are building a second-layer leadership, so when Masualle leaves, Somyo takes over,” Mantame added.

The sub-region said it did not want to pronounce on the position of the secretary and deputy because further consultation was needed. — simthandilef@dispatch.co.za