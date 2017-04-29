’With or without the debate’ – Mvenya ready for provincial showdown

DA chairwoman in the Eastern Cape Veliswa Mvenya has pulled out of a debate tomorrow that would have pitted her against her rival in the party’s Eastern Cape leadership race, Nelson Mandela Metro councillor Nqaba Bhanga.

The two have been nominated to contest the party’s top provincial seat next week.

The debate organised by the Buffalo City Metro constituency would have seen the two going up against each other on the podium in a political bout to win the BCM constituency vote on Friday.

Mvenya said the debate was never part of her campaign strategy to take the party leader position.

“Luckily there is no policy that says we are obliged to attend a debate in this kind of a campaign. We are ready to take the leadership of the party in the province next week with or without the debate.”

In what promises to be one of the biggest showdowns in the DA’s Eastern Cape ranks, the campaigns of two opposing slates seem to be meeting some tensions.

The refusal by Mvenya and her team to participate in the debate may be seen to heighten those tensions.

Bhanga, who has admitted to being close to the current party leader Athol Trollip, said he welcomed the opportunity to debate.

When the Saturday Dispatch contacted Bhanga, the provincial leader hopeful said he was ready to take on Mvenya.

“I am looking forward to debating with Mama Mvenya on Sunday.

“I know my story, I know what is important to the people of the Eastern Cape. I am given here an opportunity to present to the delegates what I will be bringing to the party if elected,” Bhanga said.

BCM constituency leader Kevin Mileham said tomorrow’s debate could be the last time candidates have an opportunity to meet the delegates.

“The V-Team indicated that they had a different programme. We had hoped that it would have been a debate, but because the other team of candidates declined to participate, it will just be a meet-and-greet session for the team that will be attending,” Mileham said.

The congress has been rescheduled to May 5 and 6 and, for the first time in 15 years, the DA is going to have a new Eastern Cape provincial leader – a position held by Trollip since 2002.

If Mvenya, a Butterworth-based former teacher, is elected, she will be the first woman to lead the DA in the Eastern Cape.

However , Mvenya will have to first face-off at the polls against Bhanga, a former ANC and COPE activist and member of parliament. — simthandilef@dispatch.co.za