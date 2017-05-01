The events in Bloemfontein on Monday when President Jacob Zuma was heckled and unable to address a Cosatu May Day rally are a loud and clear message that his time is up‚ Congress of the People (COPE) says.

“What a big embarrassment for Mr Jacob Zuma. It is for the first time in the history of Cosatu May Day rally celebrations that the ANC and the country’s president are heckled and not allowed to address the workers‚” said COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem.

“What the country witnessed today at the Cosatu’s main Workers’ Day rally in Bloemfontein is once again proof and evidence that Zuma‚ single handedly‚ destroyed not only the ANC but the entire Congress Alliance.

“This is certainly a huge embarrassment for Zuma‚ but a victory for those affiliates and workers who insisted that Zuma is not welcome at their rally and will not address them. This is a very clear and loud message to Zuma that his time is up‚” Bloem said.

“Zuma must understand and know that [Cosatu president] Sdumo Dlamini will not save him from the demand of Cosatu and SACP that he must resign. Not even the Guptas will save him from the power of the workers. Zuma must just resign and go spend his retirement days on his farm at Nkandla.