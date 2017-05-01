Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane accused President Jacob Zuma on Monday of turning the government into a crime syndicate‚ the Treasury into his personal piggy bank and of selling the country’s sovereignty to the Guptas.

Addressing a Workers’ Day rally at the Blue Downs Stadium in Cape Town‚ Maimane said it was time for the nation to take back its power from a government that no longer worked for it.

He said there with nine million South Africans without jobs there was little to celebrate and warned that millions more stood to lose their jobs of Zuma had his way.

“He’s turned our government into a crime syndicate. He’s turned our National Treasury into his personal piggy bank. He’s sold our sovereignty to the Gupta family.

“Today‚ we must unite and take it back!” Maimane said.

He added he was pleased to hear former Finance Minister‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ tell CNN that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture‚ as prescribed in the Public Protector’s Report‚ was needed.

“Earlier Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa made the same call for a Judicial Commission of Inquiry. He too knows what Jacob Zuma is doing is wrong.

“He said last Monday: the truth will set the ANC free. I suspect many of his comrades agree with him‚” Maimane said.

“It seems it’s only Jacob Zuma who is still trying to block this inquiry through the courts. He’s just doing what all thieves do: trying to evade the law.

“But we will not let him get away with it. We look forward to the court judgment on this and we look forward to a truly independent inquiry into state capture.

“The truth has a way of finding its way to the light. And our country needs the truth‚” Maimane added..