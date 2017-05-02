SACP breakaway ‘will be a disaster’

ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize has warned that disaster will befall the tri-partite alliance if the SACP goes it alone.

He was referring to the SACP revealing that it was contemplating contesting the 2019 general elections.

Mkhize was delivering a Chris Hani Memorial Lecture to hundreds of supporters in Lusikisiki on Sunday.

He said Hani had worked hard to ensure the unity of the alliance and it was crucial the current generation of alliance partners ensured that the bond was strengthened.

Mkhize said Hani believed in the unity of the alliance.

“I can imagine that Chris Hani’s message to the ANC and the alliance would be that we must sit down and talk honestly and listen to each other and unite this alliance, because it is not the time to dismantle or destroy this alliance,” Mkhize said.

“Similarly, we must caution against the contest between the ANC and SACP, where the SACP considers contesting the national general elections in 2019. The outcome will be disastrous to the extreme and more devastating than all previous splits from the ANC put together,” he said.

He also lamented the fact that too many decisions taken by the executive arm of government were being reversed after being challenged in the courts of law saying: “The image of government is diminished in the eyes of the public each time the state loses a case in court.”

Mkhize lashed out at suggestions he was among the ANC leaders who were opposing President Jacob Zuma.

Mkhize said: “I am not anti-Zuma. I am a loyal member of the ANC and President Zuma is still president of the country until 2019”.

Mkhize was referring to a report previewing his lecture published in the Saturday Dispatch, which stated he was campaigning ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference – and that the campaigns were gaining momentum.

The report also stated that Mkhize was joining a list of leaders coming to the province, including presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa and SACP second deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila, who both delivered Hani memorial lectures.

It further stated that Mkhize had recently had a fallout with Zuma over the sacking of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas. Mapaila, who addressed two memorial lectures last week – one in East London and another in Mthatha – said the SACP would not back down in its call for Zuma to step down.

Mkhize further said: “We dismiss this [Daily Dispatch] speculation. The report is misleading and devoid of any truth. The paper is just trying to sow divisions and discontent”. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za