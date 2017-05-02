Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was ordered by leaders of the Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church to stop beating about the bush and to raise his hand for the ANC presidential bid.

Ramaphosa was at the eGibisile Home in Empangeni‚ on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast at the invitation of Prophet “Unyazilwezulu” Shembe on Tuesday.

He joined thousands of congregants of Shembe in a three-hour church service to celebrate the life and times of its founding leader‚ Prophet Isaiah Shembe.

In his address Ramaphosa said he did not come to the church to ask for their blessings to back his presidential bid.

Ramaphosa said the ANC government was in need of prayers as it was “languishing” under a dark cloud.

“Some of you might have seen on TV yesterday when the president was prevented from speaking. …something shows you that things are not right in the party and government. We ask for your prayers because you are able to pray. Please pray for us‚” he said.

“I didn’t come here for anything else or position. I came here for two things: that is to learn about Inkosi Shembe and to ask for you to pray for the ANC and the government‚” he said.

However‚ this did not go down well with some church leaders.

Soon after he had addressed reporters‚ Ramaphosa was confronted by pastors‚ including senior pastor Mthandeni Ntombela who led the charge.

“You must talk straight and tell inkosi you are here to ask for the position of the president of the ANC‚” he said.

“Don’t beat about the bush because [President Jacob] Zuma also came here and asked to be made president and for his criminal cases to go away. You were elected deputy president and you should be one‚” said Ntombela.

A clearly embarrassed Ramaphosa laughed in response in front of a media contingent.

Ntombela said Zuma had come there but had since forgotten to come back to thank the Lord‚ hence his recent woes.

“You will be the [ANC] president whether they like it or not. This is your ANC. If you are not direct and don’t ask for what you want you will not get it. The Prince of Phindangene [Mangosuthu Buthelezi] came here and he made a mistake — he prayed for peace and said ‘may the best man win’. He didn’t say ‘father I want to win’ and he never governed. He would be in charge today‚” said Ntombela to Ramaphosa.

Ntombela said if Ramaphosa was not raising his hand he would suffer the same fate that befell former premier Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu was recalled by the ANC in May 2016 after a tumultuous period following his loss of the party chairmanship to Sihle Zikalala in November 2015.

The former premier accompanied Ramaphosa to the Shembe church as he did during his controversial Chris Hani Memorial Lecture in Newcastle last Friday.

Mchunu is tipped by the Ramaphosa slate as the next ANC secretary-general.

Ramaphosa was invited to return to the church on July 4 for another church conference.

“You must come back and ask directly‚ and don’t be shy for whatever you ask in our midst will be granted to you. This because they will wake up tomorrow and give the position to another man or woman‚” said Ntombela.