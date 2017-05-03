President Jacob Zuma’s faction has vowed to destabilise Cyril Ramaphosa’s unofficial campaign‚ which has been gaining momentum‚ after the head of state was humiliated in Bloemfontein on Monday.

Cosatu has declared its support for Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma as ANC president.

Cosatu members booed the president at a Workers’ Day event in Bloemfontein‚ which ultimately resulted in the cancellation of the main May Day function.

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine did not mince his words on Tuesday when reacting to Zuma’s treatment.

The ANC youth and women’s leagues have chosen to support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“We are going to boo Ramaphosa back and it won’t be nice. We are going to make life difficult for him. We are going to boo him in an ANC meeting before we boo him at a rally.”

