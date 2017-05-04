The ANC has rejected reports by television news channel ANN7 claiming that top party leaders “pushed” President Jacob Zuma to attend Cosatu’s May Day Rally.

“Deployment of ANC leaders to the various May Day rallies held on Monday was a collective decision of the National Officials‚ not some fictitious structure called the Top 3‚” said party spokesman Zizi Kodwa.

He said leaders were deployed to rallies with the knowledge that there could be heckling and disruptions.

“Such reportage is habitual and typical of ANN7 — devoid of truth‚ divisive and designed to create an illusion of some ‘ANC insider’ status for the channel‚” he said in a statement.