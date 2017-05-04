The High Court in Pretoria’s Judge Bashier Vally has ordered the presidency to furnish the Democratic Alliance with records and reasons for the cabinet reshuffle within five days.

President Jacob Zuma allegedly relied on an intelligence report when he sacked Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas after recalling them to South Africa from a roadshow with overseas investors.

In his final press conference as finance minister at the end of March‚ Gordhan lambasted the report‚ describing it as “absolute nonsense“.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa also objected to the report‚ saying it was “totally‚ totally unacceptable” for Zuma to fire his finance minister‚ based on such “spurious allegations“.