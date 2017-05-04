President Jacob Zuma has revealed that part of the reason why he reshuffled his cabinet was to give young people a chance at leadership and to prepare them for the future.

This admission came after Zuma was challenged by young people at the World Economic Forum on Africa about the African Union’s “Agenda 2063“‚ with some in the audience on Thursday saying 2063 was too far away to achieve meaningful participation of young people.

Agenda 2063 is an AU-conceived strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years. It builds on‚ and seeks to accelerate‚ the implementation of past and existing continental initiatives for growth and sustainable development.

According to the AU‚ it provides a robust framework for addressing past injustices and the realisation of the 21st Century as the African Century.

Number One’s response came on the same day as the DA’s application to the North Gauteng High Court to compel Zuma to supply his record of decision for his disastrous midnight cabinet reshuffle was heard.

Daudo Vali of Global Shapers Maputo told Zuma and WEF chair Klaus Schwab — who was moderating the “Africa in the New Global Context” plenary — that by 2063 he will be 76 and his daughter will be 46. This made it impossible for him to achieve his goals as a young person. The Mozambican said that what compounded that was that many governments still rolled tanks towards young people demanding changes.

“So‚ I’m asking‚ Mr President‚ how can we speed up this process of Agenda 2063?” asked Vali.

Zuma said there was always a process of involving young people‚ in government and in organisations.

“Not long time ago I had a reshuffle of government. I put a lot if young people particularly to implementing that idea and of course other people will have different views‚” he said.

“It is the determination of youth that is absolutely important and not to believe that for us to succeed it is other people who must do it. The youth itself must participate very seriously to change the future for themselves‚ together with the elders‚” he added.