ANC youth want to chip in on posts

The ANC Youth League in Buffalo City wants its mother body in the region to convene a general council to enable branch delegates to fill vacant positions.

This follows a decision by the party’s national integrity committee a year ago to ask the provincial executive committee to suspend ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo.

This followed Mkolo’s implication in the abuse of funds earmarked for Nelson Mandela’s memorial services in December 2013. Mkolo, along with ANC deputy regional chairwoman Luleka Simon-Ndzele and regional executive council additional member Sindiswa Gomba, are out on bail after being charged in connection with the scandal.

Addressing a press conference at the ANC’s regional offices in Oxford Street on Wednesday, the league’s regional task team convener Ayanda Matiti said it was wrong that Simon-Ndzele, an ANC official in Dr WB Rubusana region, remained in office despite facing criminal charges along with Gomba.

Mkolo received the harshest sentence, as he was banned from involvement in any ANC programmes until the Zweli Mkhize-led investigation into membership rigging was finalised.

A report from Mkhize has yet to be published a year on.

“In the region we have an acting secretary [Mkhawuleli Maleki] as a result, and a deputy chairwoman [Simon-Ndzele] who faces charges in court.

“That brings about the anomalies that we see in this region,” Matiti said.

“A regional general council of the ANC should be convened so that branches of this region can contribute in the programme of the ANC in this region.

“We are worried about the frequent appearances in court of our [ANC] officials who emerged at a fraudulent conference of the ANC. Members are still waiting for the findings of the investigation conducted by the [ANC] treasurer- general [Mkhize],” Matiti added.

BCM ANC youth leaders also accused the party of sidelining them in the process followed when the metro wanted to fill the municipal manager position.

The position was left vacant when the council fired Andile Fani following an internal disciplinary process. The council set the end of last month as the deadline to fill the accounting officer position.

The Dispatch reported earlier this week that the process was at an advanced stage, and that former union leader and Great Kei municipal manager Andile Sihlahla was highly recommended by the selection panel.

Matiti said according to ANC processes, when deploying a person to a council appointment all alliance partners and the leagues had to be consulted, and that was not done.

“We as the leadership of the youth league are not party to any process that will culminate in the appointment of a municipal manager,” said Matiti.

“We know ANC processes when it comes to deployment.

“Alliance partners and leagues are always briefed about [deployments]…but we were never briefed.”

The outcome of the interviews for the post of municipal manager is set to be tabled at the next council meeting later this month. — zineg@dispatch.co.za