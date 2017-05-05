DA elective congress off to a smooth start

The much-anticipated Eastern Cape Democratic Alliance elective congress started fairly smoothly today.

The first day of the congress started with the registration of the delegates, a tribute to Trollip, the voting process and Gala awards.

The two competing slates and their supporting delegates started arriving at the International Convention Centre in East London as early as 8am, all wearing their preferred leader’s T-shirts.

The ICC was filled with song and dance as the delegates were registering to cast their votes.

Current provincial chairwoman Veliswa Mvenya declared the congress officially open at 1.15pm this afternoon.

Mvenya who is contesting the party leader position against Nqaba Bhanga, a position that has been held by Athol Trollip from 2002, gave a heart-warming speech on the leadership of Trollip and on their relationship.

Party national leader Mmusi Miamane appealed to the delegates to accept the outcomes of the congress.