University not only answer for youth

Dear parents, please stop pressurising your school-going children to go to university after completing their matric.

This was the appeal by Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mduduzi Manana, who also cautioned against smearing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges as substandard.

Manana was addressing hundreds of pupils at Byletts High School in Mooiplaas on Friday at a career exhibition organised by ANC MPL Temba Tinta’s parliamentary constituency office.

Manana said the real chance the South African economy had of growing was if youth had the relevant qualifications and scarce skills that were mostly acquired through TVET colleges.

“In South Africa we are not battling with this problem of unemployed youth, we have a problem of unemployable youth and that is why when opportunities present themselves, we are unable to take up those opportunities, because we do not have artisan and technician skills,” said Manana.

A case in point was the construction of the Medupi power station in Limpopo, where there were 1000 people from Thailand on the project as welders.

Manana pledged 20 fully-funded bursaries to Great Kei municipality matrics who wanted to study to become artisans.

Tinta’s constituency office arranged the career exhibition due to the fact that only 2.5% of Great Kei residents had obtained a higher education qualification, while 19.2% had no formal schooling, with a high illiteracy rate of 25.6%. — zingisam@dispatch.co.za